CONCERNS have been raised that takeaway restaurants in Harwich and Dovercourt have been breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Essex Police carried out patrols in the towns alongside Tendring Council’s community ambassadors, who provide guidance over Covid regulations, this week.

It comes after concerns were raised by town councillors over Covid rules breaches by takeaways.

Councillor Geoff Smith told Harwich Town Council that he had been past one takeaway three times and spotted staff breaching Covid regulations.

Restaurants should be closed as part of the national lockdown, but they can offer takeaway food for pick-up only with certain restrictions.

“I’ve walked past and seen people serving in the actual shop and they had masks around their chins,” he said.

“The second time I walked past there were three people serving food with no masks on whatsoever.

“I went again and there was one chap serving on his own and there was no sign of a mask around his face.

“I think its really important in the current circumstance that the council pay a visit,” he added.

Essex Police’s Tendring Local Policing Team said it responded alongside Tendring Council to reports of Covid-19 regulation breaches.

A spokesman said the team encouraged people to “do the right thing”.

He added: “Concerns were raised with us that some local takeaway restaurants in Harwich and Dovercourt weren’t following government regulations and that groups of people were gathering along the Dovercourt promenade.

“In response we have been patrolling the areas with our community ambassadors and speaking to local people and businesses about the importance of doing all we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to take steps to protect themselves and others and reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Your efforts really do make a difference.

“You can continue to report breaches of Covid-19 regulations through our online digital 101 service.”