A FREE parking permit for council taxpayer in Tendring is set to continue for the next financial year.

Homes across the district are now receiving a letter containing details of their council tax or business rates bill for the coming year.

The bill includes details of the Tendring Free Householders’ Permit, which will automatically renew on April 1 without residents having to do anything.

The free parking permits scheme was launched in 2012 in a bid to support local shops and businesses.

The permits are available for every council tax paying household and are valid for all council owned public car parks in the district apart from the Naze at Walton, Ipswich Road in Holland-on-Sea and Holland Haven from 11am every day.

The permits are not valid in July and August.

Council leader Neil Stock said: "The feedback received about the scheme has shown that the idea has been a huge success and the cabinet has agreed to extend it.

"The idea of the permits is to give something back to our residents while also encouraging them to shop locally and support retail outlets and other facilities in Tendring rather than spending hard earned money elsewhere.

"That seems even more important as we struggle to get the economy back up and running following all the Covid-19 restrictions.

"We all need to support local businesses and shops."

If you are applying for a free parking permit for the first time, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/travel-and-parking/parking/season-tickets-and-permits.