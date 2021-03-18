LONG-AWAITED new council homes have finally been completed in the country's most deprived area.

Tendring Council has built ten new homes in Lotus Way, Jaywick, as part of a bid to regenerate the village's Brooklands area, which is officially the most deprived apart of England.

Work on the project, which was delayed in 2018 after wintry weather prevented the collection of protected adders, slow worms and lizards, has now been completed by Gipping Construction.

Five of the new homes will be council housing while the other five houses will be sold with a price-tag of £200,000.

The price is considerable higher than other nearby properties currently on the market, including a chalets in neighbouring Meadow Way priced at £85,000 and a property in Morris Avenue being auctioned with a guide price of just £40,000.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing and with special responsibility for Jaywick, said: “The value reflects the high quality of the build, the beautiful location and the sea views, and is an independent assessment.

"As a council we are not seeking profits – while the law means we must always seek value for our taxpayers – and any money which is above the cost of the build will be reinvested in more homes for our residents."

He added: “We have long maintained there are many opportunities in Jaywick, which if properly grasped can overcome the challenges that exist.

“A housing-led revival of Jaywick is the way forward - helping to improve the quality of housing, attract investment and jobs.

"This project is a successful proof of concept, and paves the way for future positive development in the area."

“He added that it has been a "long road" to build the properties with many challenges to overcome such as land ownership and flood risk.

James Hughes, from Stoneridge estate agents, which is selling the properties, added: "If anybody held any negative stereotypes about council-built homes then this development will absolutely shatter them.

“The local lettings and sales policy also means these houses will be homes for residents, not snapped up as a holiday let or Air BnB option.”

But Ivan Henderson, leader of the council's Labour group, said five new council houses was not enough.

He said: "This goes nowhere near the number required to meet the district council housing needs.

"As of March 2019, there were 1,585 households on the Tendring Council housing register and probably a lot more now.

"It’s certainly not the time for Tendring's Conservatives to start celebrating.

"Since the Conservative Government came to power in 2010 more than 230,000 council homes have been lost."