Pizza Express has announced which 118 branches will reopen on April 12, and five of them are in Essex.
The restaurant chain said stores with outdoor dining will return from April in line with government guidelines.
Among the list to reopen are five Essex branches- in Basildon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Harlow and Southend.
It will join Byron, Wagamama and pub chain Wetherspoons, as diners are welcomed back following months of mandatory closures.
Bosses say they hope to reopen indoor dining, in the 370 restaurants across the UK, when further restrictions are lifted in May.
Here is the full list of restaurants reopening:
Abbeville Road
Chelmsford
Kingston 1 - High St
Salisbury
Abbey Road
Cheltenham
Leeds 5 - Headingley
Sheffield 4 - Ecclesall Road
Abingdon
Cheshire Oaks
Leeds 8 - Birstall
Shepherds Bush
Aldershot
Chichester
Lincoln
Shrewsbury
Andover
Chiswick
Liverpool 2 - King's Waterfront
Slough
Balham
Cobham 2 - Anyards Rd
Liverpool 3 - One
South Woodford
Banstead
Coventry 2 - Belgrade Plaza
Loughborough
Southend
Barrett St
Didsbury
Luton
Southgate
Basildon
Dulwich
Macclesfield
Stockton Heath
Basingstoke
Eastbourne
Manchester 5 - Piccadilly
Stratford East
Bath
Eltham
Manchester 8 - First Street
Surbiton
Bedford
Esher
Mill Hill
Sutton 2
Belsize Park
Exeter
Milton Keynes 4 - One
Sutton Coldfield
Berkhamsted High Street
Falmouth
Muswell Hill
Tamworth
Bexleyheath
Fulham Rd 2 - (895 -896)
Newbury
Taunton
Bishops Stortford
Gabriel's Wharf - South Bank
Newquay
Tonbridge
Blackheath
Guildford
Northampton
Tunbridge Wells
Bluewater
Harborne
Paddington
Uckfield
Bracknell
Harlow
Petersfield
Walton On Thames
Braintree
Harpenden
Pimlico
Wandsworth 2 - Trinity Rd
Brighton 1 - Prince Albert St
Hastings
Poole 2 - Tower Park
West Bridgford
Brighton 2 - Brighton Marina
Haywards Heath
Portsmouth
Wilmslow
Bristol 4 - Harbourside
Hemel Hempstead
Putney
Wimbledon 1 - Village
Bromley
Horsham
Radlett
Wokingham
Bury St Edmunds
Hove
Reading 2 - Oracle
Worcester
Camberley
Ipswich 2 - Regatta Quay
Reigate
Worcester Park
Camden
Islington
Richmond
Worthing
Canterbury
Jesmond
Rugby
York 3 - St Sampsons Sq
Castleford
Kew
Ruislip
Caterham
Kings Road - Pheasantry
Rushden Lakes