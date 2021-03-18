Pizza Express has announced which 118 branches will reopen on April 12, and five of them are in Essex.

The restaurant chain said stores with outdoor dining will return from April in line with government guidelines.

Among the list to reopen are five Essex branches- in Basildon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Harlow and Southend.

It will join Byron, Wagamama and pub chain Wetherspoons, as diners are welcomed back following months of mandatory closures.

Bosses say they hope to reopen indoor dining, in the 370 restaurants across the UK, when further restrictions are lifted in May.

Here is the full list of restaurants reopening:

Abbeville Road

Chelmsford

Kingston 1 - High St

Salisbury

Abbey Road

Cheltenham

Leeds 5 - Headingley

Sheffield 4 - Ecclesall Road

Abingdon

Cheshire Oaks

Leeds 8 - Birstall

Shepherds Bush

Aldershot

Chichester

Lincoln

Shrewsbury

Andover

Chiswick

Liverpool 2 - King's Waterfront

Slough

Balham

Cobham 2 - Anyards Rd

Liverpool 3 - One

South Woodford

Banstead

Coventry 2 - Belgrade Plaza

Loughborough

Southend

Barrett St

Didsbury

Luton

Southgate

Basildon

Dulwich

Macclesfield

Stockton Heath

Basingstoke

Eastbourne

Manchester 5 - Piccadilly

Stratford East

Bath

Eltham

Manchester 8 - First Street

Surbiton

Bedford

Esher

Mill Hill

Sutton 2

Belsize Park

Exeter

Milton Keynes 4 - One

Sutton Coldfield

Berkhamsted High Street

Falmouth

Muswell Hill

Tamworth

Bexleyheath

Fulham Rd 2 - (895 -896)

Newbury

Taunton

Bishops Stortford

Gabriel's Wharf - South Bank

Newquay

Tonbridge

Blackheath

Guildford

Northampton

Tunbridge Wells

Bluewater

Harborne

Paddington

Uckfield

Bracknell

Harlow

Petersfield

Walton On Thames

Braintree

Harpenden

Pimlico

Wandsworth 2 - Trinity Rd

Brighton 1 - Prince Albert St

Hastings

Poole 2 - Tower Park

West Bridgford

Brighton 2 - Brighton Marina

Haywards Heath

Portsmouth

Wilmslow

Bristol 4 - Harbourside

Hemel Hempstead

Putney

Wimbledon 1 - Village

Bromley

Horsham

Radlett

Wokingham

Bury St Edmunds

Hove

Reading 2 - Oracle

Worcester

Camberley

Ipswich 2 - Regatta Quay

Reigate

Worcester Park

Camden

Islington

Richmond

Worthing

Canterbury

Jesmond

Rugby

York 3 - St Sampsons Sq

Castleford

Kew

Ruislip

Caterham

Kings Road - Pheasantry

Rushden Lakes