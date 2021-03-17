SEVERAL parts of the Tendring district have recorded less than five Covid cases in a week, figures show.
The latest figures show that the infection rate stands at 28.7 and 42 cases have been recorded in the last seven days.
A map shows how each area in the district has been impacted from Covid.
The latest figures are for the week leading up to March 11.
According to the data the number of cases in nine parts of the district have dropped below three.
This means the virus is classed as "suppressed" in each of these parts of the district.
They have also been moved into the lowest category on the Government's Covid hotspots map.
Here are the latest number of cases for each area:
Manningtree & Mistley- 6
Brightlingsea & Point Clear- 5
Jaywick & St Osyth- 5
Harwich Parkeston- 5
Clacton North- 4
Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington- 3
Harwich West & South- 3
Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken- less than three
Holland-on-Sea- less than three
Clacon East- less than three
Clacton Central- less than three
Clacton West- less than three
Clacton Rush Green- less than three
Clacton Bocking's Elm- less than three
Harwich Town & Dovercourt- less than three