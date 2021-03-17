THE planned closure of one of Frinton's last remaining banks has been described as a “blow” to Frinton’s elderly residents.

Barclays has announced that its branch in Connaught Avenue will close its doors on June 18.

The move comes following the closure of the town’s Natwest bank in 2017 and Lloyds bank in 2018.

Frinton councillor Nick Turner said he was disappointed by the decision, which will leave Nationwide as the only bank left in the own centre.

“It is a great shame that it is closing, but banking is changing radically,” he said

“We could scream and shout about it, but it’s not going to make the slightest difference

“It will leave a hole in our high street, but as the town centre evolves hopefully that will be filled.

“This does reinforce how important our post offices are and how much we need to keep them.

"What concerns me the most is the loss of an ATM - we'll only have two left in Connaught Avenue."

Bank customer Gwen Young, from Chamberlain Avenue, Walton, raised concerns for Frinton’s large elderly population with those unable to bank online having to travel seven miles to Clacton.

She said: “Barclays closing is a blow. How on earth are we elderly going to cope?

“The ratio of elderly people is quite high in this area and the post office is only small – you can’t fit more than five people in it.

“Let’s hope the new post office at the Triangle shopping centre will be bigger.”

Barclays says its customers are visiting the branch less and less each year with 83 per cent of people using online banking – up from 65 per cent five years ago.

The branch has 2,565 personal and 349 business customers who use the branch regularly, but just 119 use it exclusively for their banking.

A spokesman for Barclays said: “Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.

“We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they've been making, and all the other ways they've been choosing to bank with us.

“We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community