THE number of new Covid-19 deaths reported in Tendring has fallen almsot 30 per cent in the past week.
There was just 7 additional case reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 41 for the seven days to March 16, a decrease of 44.6 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 28.7 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were no Covid death reported in the district on Tuesday.
The total for the past seven days is 5 - a decrease of 28.6 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 565.
Colchester has seen 92 reported in the past seven days. The infection rate in the borough is now 47.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The Essex average is 36.4 cases per 100,000 people.