PLANS for a new drive-thru Costa Coffee at a retail park in Clacton have been given the green light.
Britton Developments applied to Tendring Council to build the 1,800sq ft unit on farmland next to the Smugglers Cove Inn at Brook Park West.
The plans, which include 33 parking spaces and an associated access road, opposite the retail park’s Lidl supermarket, have now been approved by planning officers.
Permission was granted for two drive-thru cafes or restaurants, one of which is occupied by McDonald’s, when permission was granted for the retail park in 2017.
The new plans were submitted specially to fit the requirements of Costa Coffee.
Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, fears the out-of-town coffee shop will stop people from visiting the town centre.
He said: “Every shop built outside the town centre has an impact on the town.
“Every cup of coffee drunk there will be one that doesn’t get drunk at a coffee shop in the town.”
But a report by the developer said the drive-thru coffee shop will complement facilities at the park and boost jobs.
