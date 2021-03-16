A SIGNATURE event from Maldon has gained a new sponsor ahead of its race this autumn.

The Maldon Mud Race confirmed it will be taking place this year on August 15 and, following a difficult year of fundraising, have announced PGR Builders & Timber Merchants as their new sponsor.

Chairman Brian Farrington hopes he and his team can put all their efforts into ensuring 2021 is a bumper year.

He said: “We are very pleased PGR Builders & Timber Merchants are on board and will join with other big names in the area.

“We find our sponsors absolutely love this incredible family day out and we would certainly appreciate their backing.

“We expect entries into the race to go very quickly as many who missed out in 2020 have rolled their place into 2021 so we urge you to register now to avoid disappointment.

“We are praying that, by moving the event to August, it will allow our outdoor event to safely go ahead, once the Covid vaccination programme has been completed across the UK.”

A new name in Maldon, PGR Builders & Timber Merchants are opening a new branch on Wycke Hill Business Park this Spring, selling timber, bricks, and landscaping products.

New PGR in Wycke Hill Business Park, Maldon

The branch itself will create eight jobs in the area.

Managing Director Steve Atkins said: “The successes we have seen, despite the impact of Covid, have been really encouraging.

“Our current stores are operating well and with two more due to open in the coming months.

“We are extremely looking forward to supporting the Maldon Mud Race and plan to enter a team ourselves!”

Other sponsors for the event include Colchester Porsche and Maldon Tesco.

Visit maldonmudrace.com.