With the nation's love of baking shining through over the last year, Cadbury Mini Eggs has hatched into new territories with the launch of its NEW Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook this Easter.
After the successful launch of the Creme Egg cookbook last year, Cadbury has released a Mini Eggs recipe book.
With many of us enjoying home baking in lockdown, Cadbury's latest cookbook will appeal to those that love Mini Eggs and are keen bakers.
Inside you'll find 60 recipes, including Cadbury Mini Eggs Rocky Road, Pavlova, Blondies and Bunny Cupcakes, which are easy to make and ideal for keeping kids entertained.
Katya Savelieva, Brand Manager, Cadbury Mini Eggs, said: “Cadbury Mini Eggs have always been at the heart of the Easter baking trend, but after a year where we’ve all fallen back in love with the joy of baking, we hope to inspire more people than ever before to “Have a Crack” and create some delicious Cadbury Mini Eggs treats as part of their Easter celebrations.
"The cookbook is filled with a wide selection of recipes meaning there’s something for everyone, be they a total novice or a baking egg-spert!”
Recipes to try now
Mini Eggs Rocky Road
Makes 24
Prep time 15 mins
Chilling time 2–3 hours
Ingredients
- 400g Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, broken into squares
- 150g digestive biscuits
- 50g mini marshmallows
- 90g Cadbury Mini Eggs
Method
Line a 30 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.
Put the chocolate squares in a large glass bowl and microwave them for 20–30 seconds. Take out the bowl and stir the chocolate, then repeat until it is all melted.
Alternatively, place the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until the chocolate has melted.
Put the digestive biscuits into a sealable plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin until you have a mixture of different-sized pieces.
You want some quite big crunchy pieces – not just crumbs.
Stir the crushed biscuits and marshmallows into the melted chocolate until everything is well combined and coated.
Transfer the mixture to the lined tin, pushing it into the corners and levelling the top.
Push in the Cadbury Mini Eggs, distributing them evenly, and press them down with a spatula or the back of a spoon.
Chill the mixture in the fridge for 2–3 hours (or overnight) until it is set.
Cut it into 24 squares and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.
Per serving
143 kcals
7g fat
4g sat fat
14g sugar
0.08g salt
Mini Eggs Baked Alaskas
Serves 4
Prep time 15 mins
Freezing time 1–2 hours
Cooking time 3–4 mins
Ingredients
- 30g Cadbury Mini Eggs
- 4 x 2cm-thick slices chocolate Swiss roll
- 4 x 50ml scoops good-quality vanilla ice-cream
- 2 medium free-range egg whites
- 75g caster sugar
- fresh raspberries, to serve (optional)
You will need four individual ovenproof dishes about 20 x 15 x 4cm
Method
Crush the Cadbury Mini Eggs by putting them in a sealable plastic bag and smashing them into small pieces with a rolling pin or meat mallet.
Place the Swiss roll slices in four individual ovenproof dishes and put a scoop of ice-cream on top of each one.
Pop them into the freezer for 1–2 hours until the ice-cream is frozen solid.
Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
In a clean dry bowl, whisk the egg whites until they are stiff. Gradually whisk in the sugar a little at a time, until the meringue is really glossy.
Take the dishes of frozen Swiss roll and ice-cream out of the freezer.
Sprinkle the crushed Cadbury Mini Eggs over the top of the ice-cream and the visible cake edges. Place them on a baking tray.
Spoon the meringue evenly over the top and sides of the dishes to completely enclose the ice-cream and cake.
Bake in the preheated oven for 3–4 minutes until the meringue is golden brown.
Eat immediately with some fresh raspberries (optional).
Per serving
337 kcals
10.8g fat
5.5g sat fat
20g sugar
0.2g salt
Where to buy
The Cadbury Mini Eggs book has an RRP of £9.99 and is available at Waterstones and Amazon.
