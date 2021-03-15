LOCALS are making a last-ditch bid to save their historic village pub.

The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, shut at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The landlord then submitted plans to turn the 250-year-old pub, previously known as the Ship, into a five-bedroom home.

But councillor approved plans to make the establishment an Asset of Community Value, giving locals time to raise the cash to buy it.

The Manor Reborn community benefit society has already raised £308,000 of its £400,000 target in just seven weeks by selling shares.

It must raise another £7,000 to meet the minimum £315,000 requirement by the deadline of March 22.

Paul Withams, from the group, said: "This really is the last chance for people to get on board and be part of this amazing venture to create a community pub for the area.

"After articles in the Gazette on Thursday, together with a report on BBC's Look East, we have managed to close the gap to hit the minimum share sales to be within a tantalising £7,000 of our target.

"That’s an incredible £308,000 raised in seven weeks.

"We legally have to close out the share offer on Monday, so anything people can do this remaining week to not only ensure we hit the minimum £315,000 but also put us well on our way to getting to the target £450,000 we need to buy the pub and stock it will be amazing.

"This has been an exciting venture in which, since the Gazette first ran the story in October last year, more than 300 people from around the country - and a few from over seas - have taken part.

"With an extra push this week, surely it has to be a success story."

To find out more or to buy a £250 share in the pub, visit e-voice.org.uk/greatholland/ghcbs.