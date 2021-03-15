With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.
But with hope lockdown may soon be coming to an end, people will be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming this week, with more still to come throughout March.
Available March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 18
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Skylines (2020)
B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
What’s leaving Netflix in this week?
Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say goodbye to some things on Netflix.
So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this week, you will need to be quick.
Leaving March 15
Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving March 16
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving March 17
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving March 20
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
