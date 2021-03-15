A LEADING holiday company will be creating almost 80 new jobs in north Essex.
Haven, which runs Orchards Holiday Village in St Osyth, has announced 5,000 job opportunities across the country as it prepares to reopen its holiday parks for 2021.
Roles will be available across its 37 holiday parks on both full and part-time contracts and cover a range of functions such as leisure, catering, cleaning and security.
Julie Scoltock, from Haven, said: “We’re so excited to be able to reopen our holiday parks in April and are looking for a wealth of talent to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be a very busy season.
“This year is set to be a really big year for UK holidays with thousands of holidaymakers looking to escape to the great British coast for a well-deserved break.
There will be 79 jobs created in Essex. Go to havencareers.co.uk.