RESIDENTS in Tendring will have the chance to put their questions to Essex's Fire and Crime Commissioner this week.

Roger Hirst will be hosting the online public meeting live on Facebook on Wednesday, March 17, from 7pm to 8pm.

Mr Hirst will be joined by deputy commissioner Jane Gardner, Tendring district commander Chief Insp Martin Richards and Tendring councillor Lynda McWillliams.

He said: “Our online public meetings are a great way to hear directly from local communities about concerns they might have and areas of activity that are in place and working well, especially as many people have questions about the policing of Coronavirus legislation and how our emergency services are working hard to keep them safe during this pandemic.

“The meetings are also a great opportunity for me to brief residents on how we are working together with a range of partners to achieve the priorities in both our Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan.

"There are updates on how we are delivering the funding for more police officers, helping those suffering from domestic abuse, protecting vulnerable people and tackling gangs and serious violence.

"Essex County Fire and Rescue Service are carrying out excellent prevention work across the area which is really useful for residents to find out more about.”

Residents can watch the meeting live on Facebook and post questions in the comments section or submit them in advance by emailing them to pfcc@essex.police.uk.