THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen more than 60 per cent in the past week.
There was just one additional case reported in the district on Sunday, bringing the number to 34 for the seven days to March 14, a decrease of 61.4 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 37.5 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There was one Covid death reported in the district on Sunday.
The total for the past seven days is 6 - a decrease of 14.3 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 564.
Colchester has seen 96 reported in the past seven days. The infection rate in the borough is now 49.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The Essex average is 39.4 cases per 100,000 people.