A COUPLE have been fined by police for breaching coronavirus regulations by travelling to their caravan.
The pair, from Enfield, had travelled to their caravan in Great Bentley on Thursday, March 4.
Essex Police said they were fined as part of the latest "clear and blatant" Covid breaches.
A spokesman added that it is currently against the rules to go on holiday within the UK or abroad.
He said: "The number of people in our county who have contracted Covid-19 continues to fall.
"This is thanks to everyone who has followed the rules by staying at home, avoiding unnecessary journeys and isolating when required to.
"As restrictions ease, it is crucial we all continue to stick to the government’s guidelines to protect ourselves, our families and the NHS.
"Any surge in cases could put unsustainable pressure on our local hospitals and lead to delays in implementing the government’s proposed timetable, which it has made clear will be guided by data, not dates.
"Our officers will continue to engage with people, explain the regulations and encourage them to do the right thing.
"But, where reasoned conversation is not successful, we will consider enforcement action."