DEVELOPERS have launched an appeal in a bid to build 130 extra homes in a village.
Land Allocations Ltd applied for permission for 130 dwellings – including 78 homes and 52 social homes – on farmland east of Halstead Road, Kirby Cross.
The plans were submitted in January last year, but Tendring Council has yet to make a decision on the application, prompting the developer to lodge an appeal.
An informal hearing is now set to take place with a planning inspector and representations must be made by March 25.
The developer's agent AAH Planning Consultants said: "The council have failed to determine the planning application in a timely manner, and as a result the appellant has appealed against non-determination.
"We submit that the significant social, economic and environmental benefits of the appeal proposals clearly significantly and demonstrably outweigh the limited identified harms."
Villagers were last year left angry by plans for the new development, which would be next to a site where 240 homes are already being built by Linden Homes.