CLACTON’S bedsits have been described as a “hotbeds” of antisocial behaviour and criminality that blight the lives of neighbours.

Many former guest houses in the town have been tuned into Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) over the years, providing accommodation for some of the most vulnerable residents in the district.

Concerns were previously raised about ex-offenders being moved into some bedsits, increasing issues with crime and antisocial behaviour.

Because of their shared facilities the bedsits provide cheaper homes than self-contained flats and can be the only accommodation available to people on low incomes or benefits.

Tendring Council has fought against the spread of Clacton’s bedsitland and was given powers in 2013 allowing it to issue a direction that meant all homeowners must seek planning permission if they want to change their property to multiple occupancy house.

But a new policy on HMOs is set to go before council leaders next week, which us set to recognise that HMOs are a part of the existing local housing market, although it states it is “absolutely vital” they are correctly run and that landlords take full responsibility for them.

It also calls for planning policies to ensure an appropriate distribution of bedsits in areas where they may be needed, but that this must be balanced against the impact that a high concentration of HMOs can have on a neighbourhood.

A report said: “It should be recognised that whilst some of the HMOs in the district provide good quality, well-managed and cost-effective accommodation, many others have become hotbeds of anti-social behaviour and criminality and have blighted the lives of neighbours, the wider community and some of the residents in the properties themselves.

“Poor management standards, poor quality accommodation and the actions of some of the residents in the HMOs and their visitors have created additional burdens on the council, police, fire service, NHS and social care.

“There is an increasing demand for low-cost housing from households threatened with homelessness and this is likely to increase during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Council housing boss Paul Honeywood said the new policy would help the authority to deal with existing HMOs.

“HMOs can have a really negative impact on the lives of people in the community,” he said.

“It’s only right that if there are concerns that regular inspections are undertaken at higher risk properties to make sure they are being run correctly and comply with the rules – and this policy will help us to do that.

“That will be good for the neighbours and the residents themselves.”