THE NHS has rolled out its own myth-busting FAQ to tackle misinformation on the Covid vaccine.

Vaccine hesitancy is an issue which is not helped by members of the public receiving false or misleading information.

Health groups across Essex have launched a campaign to answer some of the questions around getting the vaccine.

A new website hopes to answer the most frequently asked questions and allay fears about getting the jab.

We have put together a quick guide on the types of questions which were asked

Does it change your DNA?

A: The content of the Covid vaccines does not go anywhere near our own genetic material and has no ability to change it or us.

Will I be forced to have the vaccine?

A: RCM Chief Executive Gill Walton said: “If you are eligible for and have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine, the decision whether to have the vaccination is your choice. You can either have the vaccine or wait for more information about the vaccine.

Will the vaccine have any effect on fertility in women?

A: Dr Edward Morris, President at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “There is no biologically plausible mechanism by which current vaccines would cause any impact on women's fertility. Evidence has not been presented that women who have been vaccinated have gone on to have fertility problems.”

Is the vaccine safe for those who are breastfeeding or pregnant?

A: There’s no evidence the Covid-19 vaccine is unsafe if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

But more evidence is needed before you can be routinely offered the vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has updated its advice to recommend you may be able to have the vaccine if you’re:

pregnant and at high risk of serious complications of coronavirus

if you’re breastfeeding

Can I get Covid from the vaccine?

A: The Covid vaccination does not contain the actual virus, so it’s physically impossible to catch the disease from it.

To get more answers, visit essexcovidvaccine.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine/faqs.

If you want to tackle misinformation yourself, there is a handy method called SHEEP which is promoted by fact-checking site First Draft.

When browsing online, remember to check these five points:

Source – Who is the source? Check the about page of a website or account, look at any account info and search for names and usernames.

History – Does the source have an agenda? Find out what subjects it regularly covers or if it promotes only one perspective.

Evidence – Explore the details of a claim or meme and find out if it is backed up by reliable evidence from elsewhere.

Emotion – Does the source rely on emotion to make a point? Check for sensational, inflammatory and divisive language.

Pictures – Identify what message an image is portraying and whether the source is using images to get attention.