THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen more than 45 per cent in the past week.
There were an additional six cases reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 53 for the seven days to March 11, a decrease of 45.9 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 51.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There was one Covid death reported in the district on Wednesday.
The total for the past seven days is 7 - a decrease of 30 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 561.