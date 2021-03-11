A SURVEY has found a quarter of firms in Clacton fear they will not be able to carry on after lockdown ends without Government support.

More than 500 people responded to Clacton MP Giles Watling's Covid Recovery Survey.

Mr Watling said the online survey, which included response from 139 companies and self-employed business owners, would inform his discussions with ministers.

He added that he has passed the results on to Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP and has written to Tendring Council and Essex County Council to ask them to be mindful when distributing new funding pots from the Government in the coming months.

Mr Watling said: “I am extremely grateful to those who took the time to participate in the survey and pass on their thoughts.

"This data will be extremely valuable and has already informed the discussions I have had with Ministers.

“The findings were extremely interesting, some expected and some not.

"I was pleased to read that, because of the furlough scheme, the number of people involved in local businesses has mostly stayed the same and, where staff are employed, the majority - 78 per cent - have not faced layoffs.

“However, I was concerned that 24 per cent of local businesses stated that, without further Government support they did not expect to continue trading, with many not expecting to see out the year.

"Helping these businesses will be my immediate focus and I will be pushing Essex County Council and Tendring Council to support them with the new funding announced by the Government in the Budget.

"This is incredibly useful data, which will help shape our local recovery from the pandemic.”