OBESITY, bad diets and lockdown weight gain have all contributed to high coronavirus death rates, according to a health conscious politician.

Latest Government data shows Tendring is the second worst area in the entire country when the number of Covid deaths is measured against the area’s population.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 561 residents from across the district have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

This makes for a death rate of 382.8 per 100,000 people, with only Castle Point, also in Essex, recording a higher death rate with 393.9 per 100,000.

The Tendring figure is more than twice the UK average of 187.4 per 100,000 people and higher than the 260.5 recorded in the Essex County Council jurisdiction.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex, has acknowledged the district’s elderly population as a contributing factor.

But he also believes unhealthy lifestyles and lockdown weight gain have played their part in further debilitating coronavirus patients.

He said: “Certainly the high number is reflective of the fact we have a higher prevalence of elderly and vulnerable people living in the area.

“But, and I am going to be controversial here, we also have high levels of social deprivation and bad diets and issues of obesity.

“This is not to shame anyone about obesity but we have to encourage people to reduce their weight and improve their diet.

“During the most recent peak hospitals were treating otherwise healthy people because they had too much visceral fat.

“And over the lockdowns many people have put on weight and not taken it off, so we have a responsibility to do something.”

Latest Public Health England figures, published last May, show nearly two-thirds of adults in Essex are overweight or obese.

The report also found being overweight or obese can dramatically increase the risk of being admitted to hospital or dying from Covid-19.