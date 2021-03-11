A SURVEYOR who destroyed company papers has been banned from running companies for five years.

Keith Alan Da Costa, 64, from Manningtree, was the sole director of KAD Consultants Ltd, which failed to provide adequate accounting records and did not complying with tax obligations.

The company traded as surveyors providing services to general building contractors and the construction industry until it went into liquidation in June 2017.

KAD Consultants’ liquidation, however, triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service before investigators uncovered instances of misconduct.

For the last 15 months of trading, Da Costa did not maintain adequate accounting records, which made it difficult to determine legitimate trading activities.

During this period, the company bank account revealed that in excess of £177,000 had been paid in and removed but it was not possible to determine whether this was legitimate business income and expenditure.

Payments of almost £76,000 were made to three people, including more than £40,000 detailed as wages, but investigators were unable to verify whether these payments were for genuine business expenditure or wages.

Investigators were unable to establish the number of company employees, nor the level of remuneration taken by Da Costa.

The 2016 company accounts revealed Da Costa owed the company just over £91,000 in the form of loans but at liquidation, the statement of affairs signed by the director showed none of his loans being outstanding.

Further inquiries uncovered that from at least November 2015 onwards Da Costa’s surveyors firm had not paid VAT, corporation tax and PAYE. At liquidation in excess of £133,000 was outstanding to the tax authorities.

Legal proceedings at the High Court were initiated by the Insolvency Service.

But the day before the trial was due to recommence on February 17, the Business Secretary accepted a five-year undertaking that bans Da Costa as acting as a company director.

In his undertaking, Da Costa did not dispute that he failed to ensure KAD Consultants Ltd maintained or preserved adequate accounting records or in the alternative failed to deliver these up to the liquidator and that he traded KAD to the detriment of the tax authorities.

He also agreed to pay costs of more than £20,000.

Lawrence Zussman, deputy director of Insolvent Investigations at the Insolvency Service, said: “Despite numerous requests from the liquidator, Keith Da Costa produced very little in terms of his business’s accounting records and eventually admitted he had shredded his company’s paperwork as he considered it was no longer of any use.”

“Such behaviour was in flagrant breach of the Companies Act and along with neglecting his responsibilities to deal with his company’s taxation affairs has demonstrated he is unfit to be a company director and has been removed from the business environment for five years.”