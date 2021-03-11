A CAMPAIGN to save a rural village’s last pub is hoping to take advantage of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new scheme to help locals to buy their own boozer.

The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, shut its doors at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The landlord then submitted to turn the 250-year-old establishment, previously known as the Ship, into a five-bedroom home.

An application to make the venue an Asset of Community Value was approved by councillors, giving interested parties time to raise the cash to buy it.

The Manor Reborn community benefit society was formed to save it as a community-run pub and has already raised £270,000 of its £400,000 target by selling shares in the venture.

The deadline to raise at least £315,000 has been extended by two weeks to March 22.

But Paul Withams, from the group, said they also hope to benefit from Mr Sunak’s plans, which are aimed at helping pubs that have been battered by the pandemic.

Community groups will be able to bid for up to £250,000 of match-funded help from the £150million fund.

Mr Sunak said it would help keep such venues at “the heart and soul of our local towns and villages”.

Mr Withams said: “People are really getting behind the campaign. We had one man and his wife from Holland-on-Sea who have put £2,000 of their holiday money towards it.

“It shows how important it is to local people – it’s not just about saving it for the village, but the whole area.

“People value what we are trying to do as a community venture.

“The Chancellor’s scheme includes pubs, sports clubs and leisure facilities, so there is a lot of competition, but we hope to be able to take advantage of it.

“We must raise the £315,000, so we need people to support us now – the scheme doesn’t open until the summer.

“But if we can get £250,000 match-funded from the Government, then there are a number of things we would love to do.

“People have already mentioned they would like to turn the upstairs into a function room or restaurant – and we could create a small shop in the garage area.

“Our village lost its last shop – the post office – a few years ago.

“But we could use this cash to create something the village really values.”

To find out more or to buy a £250 share in the pub, visit e-voice.org.uk/greatholland/ghcbs.