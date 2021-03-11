GAZETTE readers have paid tribute to a popular shop worker who passed away at work.

Mac McNeill sadly passed away at the Tesco Express store in High Street, Walton, on Tuesday morning.

Floral tributes were left outside the shop along with messages written in chalk on the pavement.

Mr McNeill's friends and customers paid tribute to him.

Shirl Beer said: "Mac, I’m going to miss you so much my childhood friend.

"You were the most wonderful caring person ever.

"My sister and I will never forget how you protected us at primary school from being bullied because we were German.

"You will be sadly missed in Walton - a big loss to us all. RIP my friend."

Football fan - Mac McNeill

Diane Lawrenson Mills added: "Fly high in heaven with members of your family whom previously passed away.

We grew up together on the same street.

"You were my hero as a child I will always remember you."

Alli added: "RIP Mac. I'm going to miss your happy face and banter."

Adam Felipe Tapia worked with Mr McNeill for more than a year.

"He's an absolutely top bloke," he said.

"I had a chit chat with him whenever I went too my local Tesco and had a laugh with him.

"Best wishes for his friends and family - it's so sad."

A spokesman for Tesco said the company was deeply saddened by the loss of a valued colleague.

The store was closed on Tuesday for the welfare of workers and reopened on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the East of England ambulance service said paramedics were called to the scene at about 6.40am on Tuesday after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, a male patient died at the scene,” he said.