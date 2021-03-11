THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring has continued to fall this week.
There were an additional seven cases reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 66 for the seven days to March 10, a decrease of 36.5 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 54.6 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were no Covid deaths reported in the district on Wednesday. The total for the past seven days is seven - a decrease of 22.2 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 560.
Colchester has seen 124 reported in the past seven days. The infection rate in the borough is now 63.7 cases per 100,000 people.
The Essex average is 46.3 cases per 100,000 people.