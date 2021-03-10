A LIFESAVING organisation has launched a series of fundraising pages on behalf of stations in Tendring and is now calling on the generosity of the community.

RNLI lifeboats crews across the district have continued to serve throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but charity events have been constantly cancelled.

As a result, stations serving the likes of Harwich, Walton and Frinton, and Clacton, and across the county, could suffer due to a reduction in donations.

Maintaining the East of England’s modern fleet of 17 lifeboats, which are used to carry out rescues in life or death situations, also costs money.

RNLI Essex has now launched three online fundraising pages on behalf of lifeboat stations in Harwich, Walton, and Clacton.

A spokesman for RNLI said: “Your generosity is the life blood of the RNLI and nothing could have prepared our volunteers for the pandemic.

“But they kept on answering the call to rescue, 24/7, ready and willing to launch to the rescue. Now they need your help.

“Your generosity can bring hope to the brave volunteers who give up so much to save others.

“All of the local fundraising teams are eager to get back out meeting you all once again, face to face.

“But until this is possible, you can still support the volunteers of your local, or favourite RNLI station by using their Just Giving pages.”

To donate to the Clacton lifeboat station click here.

To donate to the Walton and Frinton lifeboat station click here.

To donate to the Harwich lifeboat station click here.