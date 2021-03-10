COUNCIL bosses have warned they will not tolerate people dangerously riding the likes of motorbikes or quadbikes near children's play areas.
Tendring Council has been receiving complaints from worried residents regarding the use of motorbikes and quad bikes on green spaces.
On Tuesday anti-social behaviour officers and visited parks in Rush Green and Lymington Avenue to further look into reported concerns.
A spokesman for Tendring Council has now said the authority will not stand for any acts of endangering anti-social behaviour.
He said: "This misuse of our open spaces is dangerous and will not be tolerated. We will continue to monitor the situation."