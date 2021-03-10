RESIDENTS will now receive text alerts from the NHS inviting them for their Covid vaccine.

Almost 400,000 people aged 55 and over and 40,000 unpaid carers will be the first to get a text message inviting them to book a slot.

The message will include a web link for those eligible to click and reserve an appointment at one of more than large-scale vaccination centres or pharmacies across Essex.

Reminders will also be sent two to three weeks after the original alert to encourage people to take up the offer.

People will continue to receive letters inviting them to book an appointment as well as a text alert.

Texts will arrive in advance of the standard letter, meaning if the trial is successful the solution could enable the NHS to react faster to changing vaccine supplies and fill appointments quickly.

More than 19 million people in England have already received their vaccine.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: “The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, continues to go from strength to strength and we are now building on that momentum by trialling a quick and easy service that will hopefully make it more convenient for people to book their life saving jab.

“I had my vaccine this week – it was simple, quick and painless – and I would encourage others who have not yet taken up the offer to come forward and receive the jab.”

The text message will be sent using the Government’s secure Notify service and will show as being sent from ‘NHSvaccine’.

The NHS will never ask for payment or banking details.