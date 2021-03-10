TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular shop worker from Walton.
It is understood that Mac McNeill sadly passed away at the Tesco Express store in High Street on Tuesday morning.
Floral tributes have been left outside the shop, along with messages written in chalk on the pavement.
A spokesman for Walton Royal British Legion said: “We have lost a great character. He was and always will be a big part of the legion.
“Our thoughts go out to his family at this time.”
Football fan - Mac McNeill
A spokesman for Tesco added: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued colleague at our Walton store and we're supporting our colleagues at this difficult time.”
He added that the store was closed on Tuesday for the welfare of workers and reopened on Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the East of England ambulance service said paramedics were called to the scene at about 6.40am on Tuesday.
He added: “We were called after receiving reports of a medical emergency.
“We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, a male patient died at the scene.”