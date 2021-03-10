THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring has continued to fall.
There were an additional three cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 74 for the seven days to March 9, a decrease of 38.3 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 55.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were no Covid deaths reported in the district on Tuesday.
The total for the past seven days is seven - a decrease of 30 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 560.