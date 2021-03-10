Piers Morgan has spoken out for the first time since his exit from Good Morning Britain.

In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan’s decision to leave Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

It was announced he was leaving the show after he made inflammatory comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Prior to ITV’s statement Morgan, 55, teased at the imminent announcement on Twitter with a GIF captioned “tick tock…” moments before the news broke of his departure.

Piers remained silent until late on Tuesday night when he posted a picture of himself with his late manager, John Ferriter.

He said: “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing.”

He added the hashtag #TrustYourGut.

His decision to leave the show comes as Ofcom launched an investigation into comments made by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan flowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

His remarks sparked a wave criticism with the TV watchdog receiving more than 41,000 complaints since Monday morning’s instalment of the ITV show.

In his final appearance on the ITV breakfast show, he stormed off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday morning after facing criticism for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Mr Morgan's comments on Monday’s show and brought it up live on air.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

He said: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."