A GENEROUS chef who has cooked hundreds of dinners for the vulnerable is preparing to dish up his final meal and is calling on residents to help shape the menu.

Patrick Robinson, 38, is the head chef at the popular Lock and Barrel, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, and has been in the industry for the past 23 years.

Since December, he has prepared more than 300 lockdown lunches which have then been delivered directly to residents’ by the Walton and District Community Foodbank.

Patrick has also cooked for workers in Sainsbury’s, Co-Op, and Walton pre-school, and most recently prepared 117 lasagnes and stick toffee pudding desserts.

Next month he plans to reopen the Lock and Barrel in line with the lifting of certain coronavirus lockdown restrictions, so will no longer be able to help the project.

To mark his final farewell the talented chef, who has worked in prestigious restaurants, wants to give the residents a choice over what meals they receive.

Mr Robinson said: “I hope everyone has enjoyed their meals so far and have put your orders in for this month.

“April will be the last month I am able to produce these meals for the local community as I will be getting ready to reopen our kitchen at the Lock and Barrel.

“I thought let’s have some fun with the last month and do a poll of a choice of three main courses and three desserts - the winning dishes will be served for April’s meals.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone.”

To find out more visit Facebook.com/ facebook.com/WaltonFoodBank.