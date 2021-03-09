THE Post Office has confirmed that a “vital” branch will be taken over by a town council.

Last month Frinton and Walton Town Council formally agreed to save the post office at a shopping centre in Frinton.

The Post Office branch at Martin’s newsagent at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, closed in November after the company decided not to renew its lease on the building.

The branch has been reopened temporarily by the Post Office until a new branch is up and running after concerns were raised by councillors.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, which is also based in the shopping centre, agreed in principle in October to spend £16,000 to convert its rarely used downstairs meeting room into a post office to save the branch, which employs three people.

The Post Office said a consultation will now take place and the new branch could be open in May.

A spokesman said: “Frinton and Walton Town Council intend to take over the management of the branch at their nearby premises.

“This would secure a long-term sustainable provision of the Post Office services in the local area.”

It is understood the post office would include two low-screened, open-plan counters and the branch would offer a range of Post Office services and longer opening hours.

It is proposed that the opening hours would be Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm.

That would increase the opening hours by more than 20 hours a week.

The post office is used by up to 1,500 customers a week, a large majority of which are vulnerable and elderly and use it to collect their pension.

Ward councillor Anne Davis said: “This not just for the individuals who depend on this post office to collect their pensions, it’s also about the Triangle as a commercial business centre.

“If we lose the post office and people collecting and spending their pensions at the Triangle, then one by one those remaining shops will close.”

To have your say as part of the consultation, which runs until April 20, go to postofficeviews.co.uk or email to comments@postoffice.co.uk.