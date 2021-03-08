A DRUG dealer has been jailed for seven and a half years after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin worth more than £13,000.

Liam Hughes ran the Aron drugs line in Clacton while on licence for previous drugs convictions.

Operation Raptor North, one of Essex Police's specialist teams who identify and dismantle drugs gangs, began investigating the line in October last year and they identified Hughes as running the line.

He was subsequently arrested on January 28 when officers from Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team carried out a warrant at his home in St Marks Rise in Dalston, east London.

Officers seized heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated street value of £13,060 following the raid.

Hughes, 31, admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 26.

He was jailed the same day and the drugs and mobile phones police seized will now be destroyed.

Following the conviction detective sergeant Tom Coppin warned potential drug dealers they will be caught and face justice.

He said: “The court heard Hughes played a leading role in selling drugs and had done so while on licence.

“He clearly knew the risks of getting involved in drug dealing but paid no heed and is now serving a significant amount of time in prison.

“There are many reasons why and how people get involved in this kind of lifestyle, but the risks remain the same, whatever your circumstances.

“You put yourself and others in danger because drug dealing goes hand in hand with violence, grooming, and exploitation.

“You are never far from being arrested and prosecuted, which will impact your freedom and plans for the future.

“We work with a range of organisations to help people who want to get out of gangs and drug dealing.

“We know it can be difficult to take that first step but it’s never too late and there is help for anyone who needs it to walk away and lead the kind of life you really want to live.”