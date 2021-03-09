THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring has continued to fall sharply in the past week.

There were an additional three cases reported in the district on Monday, bringing the number to 84 for the seven days to March 8, a decrease of 32.8 per cent on the previous week.

The infection rate has fallen to 66.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There was two Covid deaths reported in the district on Monday. The total for the past seven days is eight - a decrease of 27.3 per cent on the previous week.

The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 560.

Colchester has seen a decrease in the number of weekly cases, with 120 reported in the past seven days.

The infection rate in the borough is now 56.5 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 46.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Four new coronavirus deaths were recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust over the weekend, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,206 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Sunday (March 7).

That was an increase of four compared to Friday, when there were 1,202.

It means there have been 27 deaths in the past week, the same number as the previous week.

The victims were among 10,199 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.