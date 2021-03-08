A TEENAGE boy has been found dead at a property in Great Oakley.
Emergency services, including the police and paramedics, were called to an address in School Road on Friday night.
Essex Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called regarding concerns for the welfare of a teenage boy at an address in Great Oakley shortly before 7pm on Friday.
“Sadly, he was found dead at the scene.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."