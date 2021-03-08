RESIDENTS are being asked to have their says over plans for 136 new homes on farmland in Great Bentley.
Taylor Wimpey was given outline planning permission for the new development in Weeley Road in May last year.
It has now launched a consultation on its plans before a more detailed application is submitted.
The developer said the new development will include 41 affordable homes and there will be a mix of “high-quality” two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.
Plans show the homes will be laid out around a central open space, which will include a play area, and cycle and pedestrian routes.
The developer said: “We aim to work closely with communities to help ensure our schemes deliver long term benefits for our customers and the local community.
“Our aim is to create a sustainable community that benefits both new residents and those that already live nearby.”
It is expected that the application will be submitted to Tendring Council later in the spring.
The consultation will run online from March 17 to 22 at taylorwimpey.co.uk/proposed-developments/england/essex/colchester/weeley-road.