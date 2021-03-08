PLANS have been submitted to turn a paddock into a campsite in Frating.
Mr and Mrs Herbert have applied to Tendring Council for change of use at White Gates, in Clacton Road, along with plans to convert existing buildings into a shower and toilet block.
The three-acre site is on the north side of the A133 between Elmstead Market and Frating. and is screened by trees.
It would provide space for 20 pitches.
A decision is expected to be made by May 20.
