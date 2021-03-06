WASTE collection and recycling centre staff are facing increasing amounts of abuse across Essex.

Essex County Council say front line staff are regularly reporting incidents of threats, abuse and impatient drivers ignoring traffic management arrangements.

In some cases, it has resulted in dangerous driving.

Staff across Essex said: "We go to work to provide an essential service and like everybody else we deserve to be safe, not threatened or insulted."

Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change Action, Councillor Simon Walsh said the council are working to ban any residents who don't adhere to rules.

Mr Walsh said: "“The staff working at recycling centres and collecting household waste are key workers who are providing an essential service. I am asking the public to follow published guidance and to treat our workers with respect.

"We are prepared to take action and ban any residents that do not adhere to the rules or abuse the staff.”

Essex County Council and Love Essex are asking members of the public to:

•Respect waste collection workers and recycling centre site staff – abusive behaviour, threats and bad language will not be tolerated. Continue to follow social distancing rules, and do not attempt to put your waste in the kerbside collection vehicles yourselves.

•Consider that staff are key workers who are working hard to continue providing an essential service in difficult circumstances.

•Remember that site rules and restrictions are in place for the health and safety of both the site staff and members of the public.

•Consider whether your journey is necessary or if you could use an alternative method to dispose of your waste.

•If you do need to visit a recycling centre, then please try to visit outside of peak times. Weekdays or later in the afternoon are usually quieter.