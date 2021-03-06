POLICE have revealed some of the‘clear and blatant’ breaches of Covid rules which have resulted in officers dishing out fines.

Essex Police say the vast majority of people have been following the rules but a handful of people still continue to defy them.

Police say the recent warmer weather has also led to an increase in people leaving their homes.

These include:

-A 38-year-old man from Southend and his 35-year-old friend attracted the attention of our officers after travelling all the way to Scotland and back to test drive cars.

Their excuse? They were making videos for TikTok.

-Six men aged 23 to 39 from riding their motorbikes to Finchingfield. All were fined.

-A 32-year-old Wickford woman was issued with an FPN after inviting eight friends to her son’s birthday party. When officers arrived, guests fled over a fence.

-A 45-year old Silver End man, who admitted he should have been self-isolating, was fined after hosting an 18th birthday party attended by neighbours.

-Six men aged between 26 and 57 were issued with FPNs after gathering for a party in a Langdon Hills home.

None of them were in a support bubble with the occupants of the house.

-A 31-year-old man stopped at Stansted Airport after attempting to leave the country for a two-week break to visit family

-A 39-year-old man was issued with an fix penalty notice FPN after trying to board a flight to see relatives in Italy.

-A 51-year-old man was issued with an FPN in Waltham Abbey after he returned to work rather than quarantining following a trip to France.

-A 43-year-old woman was fined after refusing to pack up her blankets and chairs on Clacton beach even though our officers explained this was a breach of the Covid rules.

-A 32-year-old man was issued with an FPN after refusing to engage with our officers.

He was first asked to leave after setting up a barbecue with a female companion and was then seen eating fish and chips with three other people

His friends left when asked but the 32-year-old became verbally abusive and argued that he didn’t agree with the rules.