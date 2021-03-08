GENEROUS musicians and live production workers have raised thousands of pounds for children battling cancer and to help fund vital research.
MRL Productions, based in Clacton, joined forces with Essex-based record label Veterans of Dance in aid of the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.
They had been inspired to do their bit after seeing a story published in the Gazette about eight-year-old Molly-Ann Burford’s battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
The two companies set out to raise £500 by hosting a livestreamed music event featuring an array of artists who gave up their time to support a worthy cause.
After what was a successful show, they actually managed to generate an impressive £2,215 in donations, which will now fund research into childhood cancer.
A spokeswoman for MRL Productions said: “We are so pleased to announce that we raised a whopping £2,215.86 donated by so many lovely kind hearted souls.”
To find out more about Veterans of Dance visit facebook.com/VeteransofDanceMusic
To find out more information about MRL Productions visit mrlproductions.co.uk