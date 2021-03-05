More than half of people in Tendring have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 65,774 people had received a jab by February 28 as the vaccination rollout continues to roll full steam ahead.

This equates to 54 per cent of people aged 16 and above in the area, according to the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those vaccinated, 41,705 were aged 65 or over – 95 per cent of the age group.

It means 24,069 people aged between 16 and 64 have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas across Tendring.

Holland-on-Sea was the highest covered area, with 64.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

It was followed closely by Frinton West and Kirby, with 62.1 per cent of this age group receiving their first jab.

In other parts of Tendring, Harwich and Dovercourt had the least coverage with 41.9 per cent, followed by Harwich Parkeston at 44.7 per cent.

The proportion of residents prioritised for vaccinations, such as those aged more than 65, is one factor which could affect vaccine coverage.

Across England, 17.2 million people had received their first dose of a vaccine by February 28, covering 38 per cent of the population aged 16 and over.

That includes 9.7 million people aged 65 and over – 94% of the age group.

A small number of people are not included due to their age being unknown.

This week nearly two million people aged 60 to 63 were sent letters inviting them to book a coronavirus jab.

It follows the NHS writing to almost 450,000 people aged 64 last week over getting a first dose, as well as 600,000 at-risk individuals who have recently been asked to shield.

The Government has pledged to offer vaccinations to everyone aged over 50 by the end of April.