A NEW coronavirus testing site specifically for seaside residents without symptoms has opened its doors.

Green Lodge, in Old Road, Clacton, launched as a Covid-19 testing location on Thursday morning.

The youth centre, which offers free lateral flow tests, is open from 9am until 7pm every day of the week, including weekends.

Free parking is also available on site and anyone without symptoms can visit the centre to check whether or not they have coronavirus.

Fiorella Abbarchi, 52, is a volunteer at the new coronavirus testing centre.

She said: "In my personal opinion, I worry that those vaccinated forget they can still be unknown carriers.

"By popping along a couple of times a week they can keep check on their own safety.

"It doesn’t mean we can mingle, hug and kiss our loved ones, but every Covid-19 test and vaccination is a step in the right direction.

"I volunteer because it’s helping me to be supportive. Those who attend can be anxious and worried.

"For me volunteering helps me mentally, it’s important for my well-being and there’s only so much Netflix you can watch."