East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 113 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 2 was down from 157 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 66% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 337.
Across England there were 10,121 people in hospital with Covid as of March 2, with 1,556 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 63% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that 92 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 28. This was down from 125 in the previous seven days.