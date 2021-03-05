PUPILS at a primary school in Weeley have been handed ten new Kindle computer tablets in a bid to boost their eduction following the Covid-19 lockdown.

St Andrew’s Primary School in Weeley has been given the IT gear by Colchester-based community broadband specialist County Broadband.

Staff and parents said it will help to improve home-schooling and traditional classroom following the lockdown.

Diane Fawcett, headteacher, said: “We are extremely grateful to County Broadband for donating these devices to some of our families.

"The demands of working remotely – both the reliance on technology but also the strain on people’s emotional and mental health – are huge.

“Gifting these devices will have far reaching benefits, not just for the children’s ability to learn remotely, but also for supporting their interaction with friends and family members, whilst social restrictions remain in place.

"Not having to negotiate the sharing of devices with working parents will enable less pressure on the relationships in our families’ households and improve wellbeing as much as academic achievement.”

Once children return to the classroom, e-learning is expected to play an important role in helping pupils get up to speed whilst also supporting families who have to isolate.

One parent said: “It is so heart-warming to know that we are thought of and the children are so excited to have been selected to receive one of these Kindles.

"It will make learning at home easier and more fun. Having a shiny new device to use will motivate my children and give me more peace and quiet to manage working from home”

County Broadband’s campaign to help "future-proof" education is part of a wider initiative to ensure rural homes and businesses across East Anglia have access to reliable full-fibre broadband.

Lloyd Felton, chief executive of County Broadband, said: “We are very pleased to donate these much-needed devices and support our local communities.

"We hope they’ll be a huge help for teachers, parents and children – both now in tough times and to help embrace future e-learning."