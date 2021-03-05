A CAMPAIGN group has just weeks left to raise £95,000 to save a village’s last pub from closing for good.

The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, shut its doors at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The landlord announced it would not reopen and blueprints were submitted to turn the 250-year-old establishment, previously known as the Ship, into a five-bedroom home.

But the Manor Reborn group was formed to fight to save the pub and Tendring Council approved an application to make the venue an Asset of Community Value, which gives interested parties time to raise the cash to buy it.

The group formed a community benefit society and started selling shares in January.

Paul Withams, from the group, said it has already raised £220,000 of its £400,000 target.

But the rules mean it must raise at least £315,000 by March 22.

Mr Withams said: “The pub has been there for around 250 years. It has always been a key part of the community and is very popular.

“We’ve invited people to take part in to buy shares.

“£400,000 is a huge amount of money, but we’ve reached half of that.

“Our worry is we’re running out of people to ask.”

Mr Withams said there is a businesses plan in place and that the company is offering a potential return after three years of up to five per cent.

He added: “But there’s also the fact that you’re investing in the community and you have bragging rights about owning your pub.

“People love their local pubs and don’t wanting to lose them. We’ve had 200 people volunteer their time and effort.

“We want it to be a hub for the community, not just the traditional boozer.

“We’re really passionate about turning the pub into something that people want.

“Don’t leave it too late to buy shares. Do it now and help to save the pub.”

The campaign was featured last week on James Max’s TalkRadio show. James revealed he has even bought shares in the pub.

To find out more, click here.