Scientists believe Tendring has almost no chance of becoming a Covid-19 hotspot by the middle of March.

With lockdown measures set to be eased on March 8 and then again on March 29, researchers at the Imperial College London’s have predicted the probability of areas becoming coronavirus hotspots.

The data has been produced by the Medical Research Council Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, in conjunction with its mathematics department.

It predicts the probability of local authorities recording at least 100 cases per 100,000 people over the coming weeks and becoming a 'hotspot' on its map.

The website predicts a measly five per cent chance Tendring will become a hotspot by the week ending Saturday, March 13.

It predicts numbers to keep dropping, with a four per cent hotspot chance a week later on March 20.

This comes as positive news as schools are to set to open their doors again to all pupils on Monday.

Tendring's Covid-19 cases are predicted to remain in decline throughout March

Figures show Tendring’s figures peaked on December 29 and, with the exception of a slight increase on the opening two days of January, have been in decline ever since.

The predictions are based on reported cases and weekly reported deaths, combined with mathematical modelling, which results in the probability of an area becoming a hotspot in the following weeks.

It is, of course, important to remember the country is set for some lockdown restrictions to be eased which may alter figures.

From March 8 all schools will open with outdoor after-school sports and activities allowed. Recreation in an outdoor public spaces - such as a park - will be allowed between two people, meaning they would be allowed to sit down for a coffee, drink or picnic.

From March 29 outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed. It is understood this will include gatherings in private gardens. Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis or basketball courts will reopen and organised adult and children's sport, such as grassroots football, will also return.