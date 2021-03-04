PLANS for a mobile shepherds’ hut and wooden shelter outside Walton’s historic Naze Tower have bene approved by planners.
Tower owner Michelle Nye-Browne applied to Tendring Council for permission for the hut to make the site more accessible after the attraction was hit by Covid-19.
The navigational tower, which dates back to 1720, is currently used as a café and gallery, but has been unable to operate fully due to Covid restrictions.
The plans had been recommended for approval by Frinton and Walton town councillors who praised Mrs Nye-Brown for "pulling out all the stops to make the tower successful" despite a horrendous year.
