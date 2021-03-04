A PERFORMING arts group is appealing for new members to join its team as they prepare to finally welcome back a seaside town’s stars of the future.
The Spotlight Youth Theatre Company is based in Frinton but usually performs two shows every year at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the entertainers have not been able to take to the stage as much as they would have liked.
But following the announcement of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, members are looking to return to rehearsals at the end of March.
With that, group bosses are now urging budding performers aged between eight and 16 to sign-up and join their talented team of dancers, actors, and singers.
New additions will have the opportunity to take part in the company’s forthcoming new show starring X-Factor runner up Andy Abraham.
A spokeswoman for the Spotlight Youth Theatre Company said: “If you have a child aged eight onwards that loves to sing, dance and act please get in touch.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/SpotlightYouthTheatreGroup
Alternatively call Clare on 07792427306